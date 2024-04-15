Councils in England face funding gap in helping homeless young people

Councils in England have a major funding gap in trying to meet their duties to help local young people facing homelessness, a charity said
The charity, which works to tackle youth homelessness, has commissioned research which suggested that local authorities would need 15% more funding from central Government to meet the needs of all of the young people – aged 16 to 24 – approaching them for homelessness support. It suggested that if all of the young people turned away were assessed in the normal way, councils would need 15% more funding from central Government to meet their needs, equating to a shortfall of around £332 million.
Alicia Walker, head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint said: “Councils have a legal duty to assess anyone who presents as homeless, but we are deeply concerned that they do not have the means to carry out these duties. But she added: “We can’t just blame councils for this. It’s clear they don’t have the resources to meet increasing demand for homelessness services, and the government needs to address this crisis.”
“Discrepancies between the temporary accommodation subsidy and the cost of temporary accommodation means that councils are increasingly using more of the Homelessness Prevention Grant and their General Fund to pay for temporary accommodation.
Councils England Funding Gap Homelessness Young People Charity Assessments Resources Research Local Authorities Government Support
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »