Councils in England face funding gap in helping homeless young people

Councils in England have a major funding gap in trying to meet their duties to help local young people facing homelessness, a charity said

The charity, which works to tackle youth homelessness, has commissioned research which suggested that local authorities would need 15% more funding from central Government to meet the needs of all of the young people – aged 16 to 24 – approaching them for homelessness support. It suggested that if all of the young people turned away were assessed in the normal way, councils would need 15% more funding from central Government to meet their needs, equating to a shortfall of around £332 million.

Alicia Walker, head of policy, research and campaigns at Centrepoint said: “Councils have a legal duty to assess anyone who presents as homeless, but we are deeply concerned that they do not have the means to carry out these duties. But she added: “We can’t just blame councils for this. It’s clear they don’t have the resources to meet increasing demand for homelessness services, and the government needs to address this crisis.”

“Discrepancies between the temporary accommodation subsidy and the cost of temporary accommodation means that councils are increasingly using more of the Homelessness Prevention Grant and their General Fund to pay for temporary accommodation.

Councils England Funding Gap Homelessness Young People Charity Assessments Resources Research Local Authorities Government Support

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Councils have cut 90% of bus services in England since 2020, research showsAnalysis by the i newspaper said a combined 16 million miles of bus routes had vanished up to March 2023 across the 10 worst-affected areas.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Lynx says people prefer its smell to £300 scentThe brand used a 'blind-smelling' billboard

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Shark sale sees 'powerful' £300 vacuum that rivals Dyson slashed to under £150The bestselling Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner usually costs £299.99, but has been slashed to less than £150 for a limited time in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police march 'dine and dash' group to restaurant to pay £300 billThe group told the owner that their night was not 'amazing enough.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Police march 'dine and dash' group to restaurant to pay £300 billThe group told the owner that their night was not 'amazing enough.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

New Look's £22 bucket bag can save you £300 on designer versionThe two bags are almost identical, but the price difference is huge as shoppers can save hundreds by opting for New Look's version

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »