Councillors Refuse Licence to Driver with Criminal Record

Councillors decided not to grant the new licence to Efrem Gebrekristos due to his criminal record. Police objected to him obtaining the licence, citing an incident in which he assaulted someone in a pub. Mr Gebrekristos's representative argued that it was not a random attack and that he has been on universal credit benefit since. After a private discussion, councillors were divided on whether to block his licence application.

