Councillors 'kept in the dark' amid concerns with Birkenhead plan

Councillors say they are being "kept in the dark" over Wirral Council's plans for Birkenhead as concerns spread.

It was previously reported by the ECHO that the council has included a proposed spend of £6m on refurbishing the former Argos unit in an investment plan submitted to the government. Cllr Kelly later called the Argos proposal was "a daft idea" and too expensive at £6m for a “temporary” measure".

Green councillor Jo Bird who sits on the council's regeneration committee said she believes council officers are planning to move the market into Argos "without consultation with councillors or market traders," adding: "There are now no credible plans to build the market on the House of Fraser site." headtopics.com

"For decades Birkenhead has been promised regeneration and it is now time to build, not to impose things against the wishes of traders and local councillors." "We need to know how long the Argos site will be used until something better replaces it. We urgently need options presented that are practical and positive and fully discussed in public, in the right place through the committees.

Read more:

EchoWhatsOn »

Council calls for Palestinian support in Gaza as Tory councillors lead boycottGlasgow City Council set out its stance on the conflict in Gaza calling for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire. Councillor Thomas Kerr said he stands for Israel and chose to miss the council debate Read more ⮕

Two Tory Torbay councillors quit and form new groupThey say they are fed up with the Tory leadership and want to stand up for the people of Torbay. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war: Blackburn councillors quit LabourTwo more Blackburn councillors leave in protest over the party's position to sit as independents. Read more ⮕

Keir Starmer meets with Labour’s Muslim MPs as 150 councillors call for ceasefireSir Keir Starmer has been meeting Labour's Muslim MPs amid a backlash over some of his statements on Israel and Gaza. Read more ⮕

Gaza letter to Kier Starmer signed by 38 Lancashire Labour councillors“The international community and our government must ensure the release of hostages whilst also negotiate to stop the barrage of missiles flying on both sides” Read more ⮕

Gaza: Lancashire Labour councillors' anger over war stance prompts resignations and Sir Keir Starmer letterThe leader of Lancashire County Council’s Labour opposition group is amongst almost 40 of the party’s elected representatives in Lancashire to have signed a letter to Sir Keir Starmer calling for a shift in his stance over the war in Gaza. Read more ⮕