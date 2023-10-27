Councillor raises concern after 15-minute wait to report crime on 101 service

A Perth and Kinross councillor has expressed concern delays with the non-emergency call system may put people off reporting crimes.

At a council committee meeting on Wednesday, October 25 Bailie Chris Ahern revealed he himself phoned 101 this week and hung up after being told there was a 15-minute wait to speak to someone. The Conservative councillor raised the issue as Perth and Kinross Council's Housing and Social Wellbeing Committee was provided with an update on a partnership response to anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Perth City Centre councillor told the committee: "On Monday evening I had cause to call 101. There was a group of youths outside on dirt bikes in the car park outside my home without helmets on, no lights and driving in amongst cars, pavements and on the roads in the dark. When I got through to 101, I was told I had a 15-minute wait so I just hung up and just monitored it. It wasn't at the threshold I thought I needed to dial 999. headtopics.com

He asked police officers at the meeting: "I just wonder is the 101 service going to improve? Am I similar to a lot of others that because you've had a long wait when you get through to 101 they've hung up? And we're not getting crimes reported because they don't know of another route to report low level crime?"He told him: "It is a frustration. I know it is being looked at nationally. I totally share your frustrations.

Sgt Stewart pointed to Police Scotland's online contact form as an alternative means of reporting a non-emergency incident. Chief Inspector Tom Leonard said: "The 101 is mentioned fairly regularly as a source of frustration, as is any kind of call handling service I imagine. headtopics.com

