Council to Buy New Wheelie Bins for Plastics and Tins

The council is planning to purchase 122,000 new dark grey wheelie bins with a capacity of 250 litres for plastics and tins. These bins will have tracking devices to monitor missed collections and bin locations. Some councillors raised concerns about the lack of space in people's homes for additional bins. The council official explained that the decision to use 240-litre bins was to align with the household recycling charter commitment

. The meeting also discussed the potential removal of the purple bin if the glass collection deposit return scheme had been implemented. Councillor Ken Andrew asked about the data that will be collected by the RFID tags on the bins

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEEDSNEWS: Monica Vinader: Plans for new jewellery store in Leeds Victoria Quarter gets go-ahead from councilA UK jewellery retailer has been granted listed building consent to open up a Leeds store in the city centre.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Plans revealed to transform former West Lothian Council offices into new MosqueSarajia Islamic Studies and Community Centre Limited are looking to take over St David House in Bathgate

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BBCEMT: Reading council approves £1m project to tackle homelessnessReading council aims to buy six properties to give single people without homes long-term stability.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Belfast Council looking for help to build over 30,000 new houses by 2035The council is hoping to spearhead over half a billion in housing investment

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Council appoints project team for new £10m Citadel CentreThe team will lead the project on developing the new centre.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

LEPONLİNE: South Ribble Borough Council recommends refusal of new MUGA in Much Hoole -after Sport England objectPlans to build a new sports area behind a village hall look set to be thrown out – after Sports England objected.

Source: leponline | Read more »