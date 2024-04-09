Council staff in Northern Ireland earn more than First and deputy First Ministers

A number of council staff in Northern Ireland are earning more than the First and deputy First Minister , according to figures released by the Taxpayers Alliance. Between 2022 and 2023, 46 council staff received over £100,000 in salary, expenses, and pensions. This news comes as households in Northern Ireland face rate increases of up to 10% for the upcoming year.
The highest earning council official during this period was Anne Donaghy, the former Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who resigned due to health reasons after being suspended for over a year following allegations of bullying and harassment. Ms. Donaghy earned £188,213 before her resignation. The interim Chief Executive, Valerie Watts, who replaced Ms. Donaghy, earned £116,513, bringing the council's total spend on Chief Executives to over £300,000 for that financial year. In total, Mid and East Antrim had five council officials earning over £100,000 during the reported timescale. To provide context, the First and deputy First Ministers earn £124,500 per year
First Minister criticizes Inverclyde Council's U-turn on council tax increaseFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has said the decision by Inverclyde Council to U-turn on its council tax increase was “embarrassing”, as he visited the area to “celebrate” the council tax freeze being adopted by all 32 local authorities.
