Council staff in Northern Ireland earn more than First and deputy First Ministers

A number of council staff in Northern Ireland are earning more than the First and deputy First Minister , according to figures released by the Taxpayers Alliance. Between 2022 and 2023, 46 council staff received over £100,000 in salary, expenses, and pensions. This news comes as households in Northern Ireland face rate increases of up to 10% for the upcoming year.

The highest earning council official during this period was Anne Donaghy, the former Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who resigned due to health reasons after being suspended for over a year following allegations of bullying and harassment. Ms. Donaghy earned £188,213 before her resignation. The interim Chief Executive, Valerie Watts, who replaced Ms. Donaghy, earned £116,513, bringing the council's total spend on Chief Executives to over £300,000 for that financial year. In total, Mid and East Antrim had five council officials earning over £100,000 during the reported timescale. To provide context, the First and deputy First Ministers earn £124,500 per year

Council Staff Northern Ireland First Minister Deputy First Minister Salary Expenses Pensions Rates Rate Increases Chief Executive Anne Donaghy Mid And East Antrim Borough Council Bullying Harassment Valerie Watts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Northern Ireland council staff earning more than £100,000A number of the top earners took home more than the First and deputy First Ministers

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Changes to Council Run Car Parks in Northern IrelandChanges to council run car parks, including cashless payments and blue clad attendant staff enforcing the rules, have come into effect in parts of Northern Ireland this week. Eight local councils have entered into a new enforcement contract with Marston (Holdings) Ltd to provide enforcement services within its off-street car parks. This change commences at the start of April but as April 1st and 2nd are non-charging days due to the Easter holidays, enforcement begins on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

First Minister criticizes Inverclyde Council's U-turn on council tax increaseFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has said the decision by Inverclyde Council to U-turn on its council tax increase was “embarrassing”, as he visited the area to “celebrate” the council tax freeze being adopted by all 32 local authorities.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Spectacular Red Bull Cliff Diving event set for Northern Ireland for first timeMale and female divers will have to face down fearsome winds, before diving and twisting through the air from heights of up to 27m at over 85 kmph.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Deichmann announces opening date for first store in Northern IrelandDeichmann, Europe's largest shoe retailer, is opening its brand new store at Belfast city centre's newest retail development, The Keep, on Wednesday, May 1. The store has undergone a complete £975,000 investment and will create 20 new jobs. Customers will be offered 50% off selected lines to celebrate the opening.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast City Council to Record and Report Gender Pay GapsBelfast City Council is set to become the first council in Northern Ireland to record and report its gender pay gaps. An Alliance Party motion was passed to address the issue and will be ratified in the next council meeting. Currently, there is no legal obligation in Northern Ireland to report gender pay gap data.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »