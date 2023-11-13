Council's roads team addresses flooding issues during adverse weather

The council's roads team worked through the night from October 6 to 7 to address issues during the Met Office amber warning, deploying vehicles to pump water and clear priority gullies. Councillor Iain McMillan, Labour group leader and representative for Johnstone South and Elderslie, asked for a briefing on the adverse weather event at Wednesday's infrastructure, land and environment policy board.
Referring to a service update report, he said: 'I was a bit surprised there was no mention of the recent flooding event that we had in Renfrewshire a few weeks ago. It would have been useful to get an update on that - what went wrong, what went right and how we can make things better in the future. In my own area, I'm particularly concerned about the continual flooding at Linwood Road end ... It would have been good to hear how things are progressing, so maybe that will be in a future report.
