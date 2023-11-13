Council's roads team addresses flooding issues during adverse weather

The council's roads team worked through the night from October 6 to 7 to address issues during the Met Office amber warning, deploying vehicles to pump water and clear priority gullies. Councillor Iain McMillan, Labour group leader and representative for Johnstone South and Elderslie, asked for a briefing on the adverse weather event at Wednesday's infrastructure, land and environment policy board.

Referring to a service update report, he said: 'I was a bit surprised there was no mention of the recent flooding event that we had in Renfrewshire a few weeks ago. It would have been useful to get an update on that - what went wrong, what went right and how we can make things better in the future. In my own area, I'm particularly concerned about the continual flooding at Linwood Road end ... It would have been good to hear how things are progressing, so maybe that will be in a future report.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: List of the 284 roads to be gritted by Bury Council when cold weather strikesThe council has published a list of gritting routes for the six townships of Bury stating roads to be treated in cold weather

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Seven flood alerts issued for Lancashire as Storm Debi hits the regionFlood alerts meaning that flooding is possible and to be prepared

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Met Office warning for 47 areas of UK to be worst hit by Storm DebiStrong winds, heavy rain and flooding possible as storm batters UK

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: FA Council member apologises after claiming 'Hitler would be proud of Israel's prime minister'Wasim Haq, who also has roles with the Lawn Tennis Association and England Golf, has deleted his social media post and apologised, but a barrister with an FA role is calling for further action.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Council facing huge overspend as homelessness pressure continues Council warns spending could go beyond £25m to house people in B&Bs if action isn't taken

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: FA Council Member Apologizes for Offensive Comment about Benjamin NetanyahuA member of the Football Association's top decision-making body representing minority ethnic communities has said: 'Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu.'

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »