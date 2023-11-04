Council reveals timeline for controversial road project

The authority has published an updated timeline for the future of the controversial project – which was approved by its Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday. In the wake of the meeting the council's cabinet member in charge of highways, Councillor Dan Morris, said they would shortly start the process of tendering for a firm to build the road.

The latest details from the council show that it wants to start the main work by summer 2025, to have the road open in the winter of 2026, and for it to be"fully complete" in the summer of 2027. Its next steps are to complete a 'full business case' for the government, which has to be signed off before it hands over the money to pay for the road. The issue of funding appears to have been resolved after the government said it would pay for 100 per cent of the road using money from the scrapped northern leg of HS2. But, speaking earlier this week Councillor Morris said the authority was still waiting for"formal confirmation" over the funding issue.Mike Streetly from Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) said the group and others are considering their options – including a legal challenge. He criticised the decision to award planning permission, saying the committee had disregarded important issues raised over the proposa

