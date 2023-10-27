Council cleared of liability after “negligent” cyclist crashed into grass verge on narrow path, breaking neck

A High Court judge ruled that the cyclist “contributed to the accident” by riding at an “excessive” 10mph and failing to “look for defects”A High Court judge has found a council not liable for the injuries sustained by a cyclist who crashed into a hole on a grass verge next to a narrow path while attempting to overtake a runner, breaking his neck and resulting in the loss of his job.

The incident took place in April 2020 on a path separated from the busy A10 road near Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, by a grass verge, which began marked as a shared cycle and pedestrian path, While returning home on the path, the claimant began to overtake a runner, turning sharply onto the grass verge and colliding with a hole, throwing him from his bike. The cyclist suffered a complex fracture of the second vertebra, which saw him forced to leave his job as a social worker, this week’s hearing heard.

Since the path south of the bridge was clearly marked as dual use, a sign should have indicated that this status came to a stop where the path narrowed, the cyclist added. headtopics.com

“Such substantial holes constitute the sort of danger which an authority may reasonably be expected to guard against. I do not accept that this finding would place an unrealistic or disproportionate burden on highway authorities’ limited budgets.”However, Mr Sachdeva also noted that the council’s policy of biannual walked inspections of the path and verge “is accepted as being in accordance with national guidance and lawful”.

> Cyclist hit by truck driver has compensation cut after judge says lack of helmet contributed to injuries “In my judgment the speed of 10mph was excessive for the conditions, and the sharp right-hand turn was a manoeuvre which should have avoided because it made it difficult for him to see the route ahead,” he said. headtopics.com

“This was a large hole and he did not see or avoid it. His actions were negligent and contributed to the accident.”We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.

Read more:

roadcc »

Glasgow City Council to be compensated for council tax freezeGlasgow City Council still has the option to choose whether or not it will impose a new council tax rate this year Read more ⮕

Wu's proposal on Mass. and Cass approved by Boston City CouncilThe Boston City Council voted in favor of Mayor Michelle Wu's plan on the city's troubled Mass. and Cass area Read more ⮕

Council loses ULEZ court fight against Sadiq Khan and forced to pay £147,000The order to pay court costs comes after the anti-ULEZ coalition lost its court fight to prevent the expansion in July and the zone was duly enlarged in August. Read more ⮕

Residents asked how they want to see their council tax spentBlackburn with Darwen Borough Council has launched a public consultation Read more ⮕

Merton Council approves Wimbledon expansion plans in marathon meetingThe meeting lasted almost five hours. Read more ⮕

Merton Council approves Wimbledon expansion plans in marathon meetingThe meeting lasted almost five hours. Read more ⮕