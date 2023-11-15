Could Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr really play in next season’s Champions League? Obviously not, but the Daily Star aren’t about to let that kind of inconvenient fact stop them.

Our story begins on Sunday morning, when a ‘Saudi journalist’ with the handle Alharbi_44 tweets in Arabic that (with thanks to Google translate): ‘The European Union intends to extend an invitation to Al-Nassr Saudi Club to participate in the 2024 European Champions League, “being one of the three most famous clubs in football” and because Al-Nassr has great and great popularity on the European continent.’ Now a quick glance through Alharbi_44’s Twitter/X/whatever reveals a ‘journalist’ who doesn’t appear to have ever posted a link to any of his work, which is certainly unusual. His blockbuster claim about Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Champions League action with Al-Nassr is made solely in a tweet. There is no article accompanying what is a frankly astonishing scoop for a previously unknown hack. He’s got a blue tick, because of course he ha

