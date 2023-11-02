Costumes created to celebrate people of Glasgow’s East End

Alis said: “The East End of Glasgow often suffers from negative associations and it’s not somewhere people regard as a destination to see beautiful architecture.
“This is a very special place to me and I get very frustrated hearing people write it off. In fact, I’ve lived in lots of places but it was only after moving to Dennistoun that I had the sensation that I was somewhere I could call ‘home’.
Each costume has been modelled by residents outside of the inspired buildings such as Lillian Kelly, 82, a former Templeton Carpet Factory employee, who was photographed in a costume inspired by the Calton factory and Kristine Walsh, 76, who was pictured in the Shettleston Halls inspired costume.
The exhibition will also include photographs and wall hangings designed and made by students from Glasgow schools as part of an outreach exercise.Jackie Stewart, creative industries officer at Creative Scotland, said: “The Eastern Ground exhibit weaves together craft and community into the rich tapestry that is Glasgow’s heritage.
"We are delighted to support Eastern Ground, a project that creatively and subtly acknowledges this history whilst engaging local people and communities in the creative process. We look forward to the exhibition which is hosted in Dalmarnock an area that is enjoying a rebirth."