Costumes created to celebrate people of Glasgow’s East End

Alis said: “The East End of Glasgow often suffers from negative associations and it’s not somewhere people regard as a destination to see beautiful architecture.

“This is a very special place to me and I get very frustrated hearing people write it off. In fact, I’ve lived in lots of places but it was only after moving to Dennistoun that I had the sensation that I was somewhere I could call ‘home’.

Each costume has been modelled by residents outside of the inspired buildings such as Lillian Kelly, 82, a former Templeton Carpet Factory employee, who was photographed in a costume inspired by the Calton factory and Kristine Walsh, 76, who was pictured in the Shettleston Halls inspired costume. headtopics.com

The exhibition will also include photographs and wall hangings designed and made by students from Glasgow schools as part of an outreach exercise.Jackie Stewart, creative industries officer at Creative Scotland, said: “The Eastern Ground exhibit weaves together craft and community into the rich tapestry that is Glasgow’s heritage.

"We are delighted to support Eastern Ground, a project that creatively and subtly acknowledges this history whilst engaging local people and communities in the creative process. We look forward to the exhibition which is hosted in Dalmarnock an area that is enjoying a rebirth." headtopics.com

Broomhouse community council urge East End residents to oppose landfill plansPaterson’s of Greenoakhill Ltd has submitted an application to Glasgow City Council for the site and wants to extend its operation past 2025 Read more ⮕

Royal family show off fancy dress costumes ahead of trick-or-treatingPrincess Madeleine shares three children with husband Christopher O'Neill Read more ⮕

21 mind-blowing Halloween costumes for 2023: Camila Cabello, Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber, moreThe style set served up some scarily good costumes for Halloween this year, from Adele to Megan Fox Read more ⮕

Maya Jama's wild Halloween party with Love Island stars and spooky costumesMaya Jama hosted her annual Halloween party while dressed as an X-Men superhero with a star-studded guest list including Love Island stars, Little Mix singer and radio DJ's Read more ⮕

21 mind-blowing Halloween costumes for 2023: Camilla Cabello, Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber, moreThe style set served up some scarily good costumes for Halloween this year, from Adele to Megan Fox Read more ⮕

Mrs Hinch hits back after her kids’ Halloween costumes branded ‘embarrassing’Sophie Hinchliffe, known to her fans as Mrs Hinch, clapped back at a follower who told her the costumes her children Ronnie and Lennie picked for Halloween weren't appropriate Read more ⮕