Costume Designer Uses Facebook Photos for Research in Saltburn Movie

If you’re of the generation that used Facebook in the noughties to show off your club pics from the night before, you’ve probably learnt to be a lot more vigilant about your digital footprint. And you have good reason to be, because there are people like Sophie Canale, the costume designer for Emerald Fennell’s highly-anticipated movie Saltburn, who are deep diving into those photo albums for research.

“Facebook was a really good source for me,” she says about her approach to the film's costumes. “It was so popular at that time, everyone was just posting photographs of their nights out and university lives. It was a great source of fashion, because I was able to really capture what people were wearing in that period.”Saltburn follows Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), a slightly dorky, seemingly working-class lad that has started at Oxford university during the mid-2000s. After befriending Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), Quick is invited to spend the summer with him at the family estate, named Saltbur

