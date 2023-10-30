Costa Rica: The tropical adventure destination that changed the way I see holidays

It’s 2am and I’m seriously questioning my holiday choice, thanks to an unwelcome visitor. A spider is lurking in the doorframe of my wood cabin, deep in the jungle inchoice. As much as I like to pretend otherwise, I’m an all-inclusive devotee at heart. A selection of cocktails available from 11am until late? Yes please. A cabana on the beach from which I don’t have to move all day? Sign me up..
The winding roads journeying up are seemingly endless hills. Thick, cloud-like fog becomes denser the higher we climb, robbing me of any sense of location. Luciana tells me she studied accounting at San Jose university, before turning to farm life. “We have everything we need here,” she says, as she looks out proudly over her farm, where she also grows crops.
This is perhaps most evident when we visit the Juanilama community where a group of local women have started their ownTheir female-led group is inter-generational, teaching recipes that have been passed down from grandmothers and great-grandmothers. I volunteer to fry the plantain, on the basis that I’m West Indian and there’s no way I could mess it up. headtopics.com
A key phrase that Costa Ricans live by is “Pura Vida”, meaning “pure life”. Repeated by our guide, Pedro, every morning, it becomes our tour group’s mantra for the trip, raising our spirits after long days on the road.
Since the pandemic, Geoffrey has noticed more people coming to visit his tourism and activity centre. “I know we don’t have five-star accommodation, but I hope people enjoy themselves when they stay here,” Geoffrey says. I instantly feel bad for my tacit annoyance at the spider. headtopics.com