Cosmic Invitation to Explore Hidden Qualities

This week, as the Sun and Mars move towards fiery Sagittarius , we’re encouraged to explore our more hidden qualities and pursue our heartfelt desires . It’s a cosmic invitation to be brave enough to show the world our authentic selves . ARIES March 21 - April 20 When things are less-than-ideal in one aspect of your world, it's tempting to think they're less-than-ideal in others. And if we're not careful, we fall into an unhealthy mindset where we feel gloomy.
This week, if you can manage to reframe the issue you're dealing with, and view it in isolation, you'll be able to plug into the positive cosmic energy coming your way. Your ruler, Mars , is being empowered. And you don't want to miss out on the energy it brings. If you stay hopeful, you'll see real evidence of why your hope is justified. Curious to know more? There's always valuable news in your in-depth forecasts at cainer.com TAURUS April 21 - May 21 Hippopotamuses might look cute, but they're known for being unpredictable and aggressive. You probably know that they give birth underwate
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: BBCScienceNews | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK | Read more »
Source: TheRegister | Read more »