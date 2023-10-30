Corrie's Sue Cleaver seething after Halloween disaster

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver was left seething on Sunday as she suffered a disaster ahead of a Halloween party she was throwing.

The Eileen Grimshaw star, 59, took to Instagram to share a video after deciding to do something nice for her grandchildren. She said: "We're throwing a Halloween party for the grandkids this afternoon and I thought 'we'll have a little treasure hunt'.

"So I go and get some chocolate eyeballs which are tightly wrapped in foil because I have a dog and, as we know, dogs and chocolate don't go together".READ MORE: Matthew Perry cause of death update from LA medical examiner headtopics.com

Sue said she then placed the treats "strategically" around the garden, marking where each one was so she could keep the dog away from them. But despite her efforts Sue said she turned around and spotted a huge problem.

The Corrie star continued: "Two... flipping magpies have swopped down and, while my back is turned, opened every one, discarded the chocolate because they don't like that, and left the wrappers around the garden, and piles of melting chocolate". headtopics.com

Instagram Sue said she then had to scoop up the chocolate and hose down her lawn because of the dog. She added: "Take my advice. If you're doing a treasure hunt at Halloween and you have pets, do it inside. Thank you".

Fans have been quick to comment as Chris said: "This is hilarious so sad the chocolate went to waste". Steph said: "I feel your pain..... such a lovely idea, but our fur babies come first" and MJ said: "Magpies are gangsters ".Win a lavish 5-night winter sun escape to Turkey with Cook’s Club Alanya hotel headtopics.com

