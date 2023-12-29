Correspondence about On The Runs released in UK's National Archives

In 2000, two years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair were still dealing with its outworkings. On The Runs (OTRs) were seen as "a major problem" by the British government, just two years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. By July 2000, all remaining prisoners eligible for release on licence under the 1998 agreement were to be freed.

Correspondence about OTRs and how to deal with them have been released in files dating from 2000 and 2001 by the UK's National Archives. The fact that Sinn Féin's general secretary at the time was an OTR heightened sensitivities around the issue. Rita O'Hare had absconded to the Republic of Ireland in 1972 while facing charges for the attempted murder of a British soldier. Efforts to extradite her failed and by the time of the Good Friday Agreement, she was a key supporter of the process and held an influential role as Sinn Féin's representative in Washington DC





BBCNewsNI » / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.