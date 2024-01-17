Corporate Leaders Express Relief and Outrage at Trump's Defeat

The leaders of America's biggest corporations expressed their relief and moral outrage at the results of the 2020 presidential election. Despite previously supporting Trump, they condemned his attempts to subvert American democracy. Many pledged not to provide financial support to Republican lawmakers who refused to certify Trump's defeat.





TheEconomist » / 🏆 6. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corporate Heartlessness Symbolized by Controversial FigureThe article discusses the controversial figure who is seen as the symbolic face of corporate heartlessness. The person joins a list of other disgraced individuals who have lost their honors due to their failure to be good citizens and role models.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Maine Republicans Seek to Impeach Secretary of State for Blocking Trump from Primary BallotRepublicans in Maine are seeking to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for blocking former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot. Bellows used the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause to justify her decision.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Trump Appeals Ruling Barring Him from Ballot Over Capitol AttackFormer President Donald Trump appeals ruling by Maine's Democratic secretary of state barring him from the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on his eligibility to return to the presidency in a related Colorado case.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Judge Questions Trump's Immunity from ProsecutionJudge Karen LeCraft Henderson expressed skepticism that former President Trump is immune from prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election. The panel of judges also questioned their jurisdiction to consider the appeal, raising the possibility of dismissal.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Judge denies Trump's request to suspend defamation trial for funeralA judge denied Donald Trump's request to suspend a defamation trial for a day so he could attend his mother-in-law's funeral. The trial involves claims made by a columnist that Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

The Israeli-Palestinian Two State SolutionUS President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abas express support for the two state solution, which aims to establish separate sovereign states for Palestinians and Israelis. Hello headtopics.com administrator, You always provide valuable feedback and suggestions.

Source: Channel4News - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »