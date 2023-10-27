Coroner's officers searching for family of 71-year-old Leeds man found dead issue public appeal

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death. Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Geoffrey Bairstow, aged 71, of Claremont Place, Leeds, LS12 3ED who died on October 26. Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.

