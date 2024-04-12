Coroner rules IRA responsible for Kingsmill massacre

The shooting dead of 10 Protestant workmen at Kingsmill in Co Armagh in 1976 was an “overtly sectarian attack by the IRA ”, a coroner has ruled. The atrocity at Kingsmill , which was one of the most notorious of the Troubles, was claimed by a little-known group calling itself the South Armagh Republican Action Force. It was long seen as a front for the IRA , which was supposedly on ceasefire at the time of the sectarian massacre.

Delivering his findings in the long-running inquest, coroner Brian Sherrard heavily criticised the IRA, and its political representatives, for failing to engage with the proceedings. The 10 workmen were murdered on January 5, 1976 when their minibus was ambushed outside the village of Kingsmill on their way home from working at a textiles factory.The killers forced the 11 remaining men to line up outside the van before opening fire.Mr Sherrard dismissed the suggestion that the IRA had not committed the murders as a cynical lie. The coroner said the “glaring omission” in the proceedings had been the absence of any evidence from those who caused the attack. “The glaring omission in the inquest was the absence of any disclosure or evidence from those who caused the deaths,” he said. “Unlike other legacy inquests which have examined the actions of the state in directly causing death, those responsible for the deaths at Kingsmill have not given an account either personally or through any organisation or any political part

IRA Kingsmill Massacre Sectarian Attack Coroner Ruling

