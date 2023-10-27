Coroner chooses witnesses to give evidence at inquest into death of Reading headteacher Ruth Perry

Reading headteacher Ruth Perry was in contact with a mental health crisis team before her death, a hearing has heard.

The 53-year-old took her own life in January after being told her school, Caversham Primary - was being downgraded from Outstanding to Inadequate. Today (27 October) was the second pre-inquest review into her death, and the coroner in Reading, decided on some of the witnesses who will be called to give evidence and the scope of her enquiry.

Mrs Perry had been headteacher of Caversham primary school for 13 years, when Ofsted came to inspect the school in November last year. Afterwards she received the news that the school was to be downgraded from the highest rating, to the lowest one of inadequate, over safeguarding concerns.Credit: ITV News Meridian headtopics.com

The coroner today said the inquest should hear from Mrs Perry’s former GP and a member of the mental health crisis team who she had been in touch with.The coroner said she wanted to hear how the Ofsted process worked and from the inspectors who visited Caversham Primary School.

She will consider how the inspection was conducted on the day, but not look at the issue of grading at the moment. The hearing will be a traditional inquest hearing, but the coroner said the door has been left ajar on whether it could be changed to an article two inquest, which would mean a more in-depth investigation.Samaritans is available day or night, 365 days a year. headtopics.com

The Mental Health Helpline for Wales is available to take your call any time, day or night. Freephone 0800 132 737 or text 'help" to 81066 (charged at standard network rate).

