Coronation Street Stars Panicking for Their Futures as Show Cuts Behind the Scenes

Cuts to Coronation Street behind the scenes have led to its stars ‘panicking for their futures’. Insider sources have claimed ITV is now adopting a “minimal” approach to the show in response to falling budgets and ratings, The Mirror reports. This is being done by cutting down on group scenes , such as those filmed in the Rovers Return . This will apparently save bosses money on travel – getting actors to the set in cars – hair and make-up, and lighting.
However, many of the soap’s actors, who began to notice these changes in last month’s scripts, are paid by the scene and are said to be unhappy with this development. READ MORE: Coronation Street fans unhappy as soap moves to new timeslot READ MORE: ITV Coronation Street Georgia Taylor's real name, life with co-star love and 'heartbroken' admission It comes as show bosses are also said to have slashed the number of extras used, and increased “back-to-back” filming – when actors start on set at 7am and film all da
