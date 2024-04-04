Coronation Street Star Sair Khan Prepares for First Child

Coronation Street star Sair Khan is preparing for the arrival of her first child with partner Nathan Chilton . The actress shared pictures from her baby shower and expressed a mix of emotions about her pregnancy.

Despite the challenges they faced last year, Sair and Nathan feel blessed and grateful for their upcoming bundle of joy.

Coronation Street Sair Khan First Child Pregnancy Baby Shower Emotions Partner Nathan Chilton

