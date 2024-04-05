Coronation Street Star Pays Tribute to Soap Legend Bill Tarmey on His Birthday

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall pays tribute to soap legend Bill Tarmey on his birthday, sharing a picture of them together. Tarmey, who played Jack Duckworth on the show, passed away from a heart attack while on holiday in Tenerife.

Halsall expresses his fond memories of Tarmey and their time working together on the iconic soap.

Coronation Street Alan Halsall Bill Tarmey Jack Duckworth Soap Legend Tribute

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street Star Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star on His BirthdayAlan Halsall, known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, honors Bill Tarmey on what would have been his birthday. Tarmey, famous for playing Jack Duckworth, passed away in 2013. Halsall shares a touching message and kisses Tarmey's photo.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Coronation Street legend Bill Roache getting new on screen love interest at age of 91Bill Roach’s Coronation Street highlights as the star faces bankruptcy

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Coronation Street's William Roache given three months to pay tax billThe High Court has issued a deadline for Coronation Street’s William Roache to pay a tax bill. The actor, best known for playing the role of Ken Barlow in the ITV soap, has been given three months to settle the debt. William chose to not appear at the specialist hearing on Monday, where HMRC lawyers said the sum has now been reduced due to previous payments.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Soap stars with off-screen lives as dramatic as characters’… including EastEnders actress with dou...Bill Roach’s Coronation Street highlights as the star faces bankruptcy

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Coronation Street star gives birth to first child and shares powerful messageFormer Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp has announced that she has given birth to her first child with her fiance Nikesh Patel and shared a powerful message alongside the news

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Coronation Street's Christina star's life off-screen with famous nieceCoronation Street star Amy Robbins, who plays Christina Boyd, is returning to the ITV soap after a short hiatus - OK! has a look at the actresses life off-screen

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »