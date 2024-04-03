Coronation Street Star Matt Milburn Opens Up About His Footballing Career

Matt Milburn, best known for his role as Tommy Orpington on ITV's Coronation Street, has opened up on his footballing career away from the cobbles. The star is a familiar face to devoted fans for his recurring portrayal of ex-Weatherfield County striker Tommy Orpington over the past six years. His character's amazing sports record and cheeky charm have won him love on and off the screen, reports the Daily Star.

In a recent interview, the popular actor highlighted the link between his real life and his on-screen persona. He said: "I mean I never played at a massive level before, but I've always played football and I still do. "I played at a reasonable standard, just amateur football. So there's that connection. I think if you can't be a professional footballer, the next best thing has got to be acting as a professional footballer, especially when that's a local hero." Matt shared his childhood idols and how they influenced his role on the ITV sho

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITV Coronation Street Tommy Orpington star had a real life football careerCoronation Street's Tommy Orpington star Matt Milburn has opened up about his real-life football career and how his love for the sport helped him play the ITV soap character.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Coronation Street's Christina star's life off-screen with famous nieceCoronation Street star Amy Robbins, who plays Christina Boyd, is returning to the ITV soap after a short hiatus - OK! has a look at the actresses life off-screen

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Coronation Street's Lauren's mum arrives on the cobbles as teen remains missingWith Lauren Bolton still missing from Coronation Street, her mum is set to make an appearance - but will she be able to uncover what's happened to her daughter?

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

ITV Coronation Street soap legend set to leave the cobbles after 47 yearsTracy Barlow's affair with Tommy Orpington has left her scorned husband Steve McDonald heartbroken.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Coronation Street legend 'quits' soap after 47 years as character plans new lifeCoronation Street could be waving goodbye to one of its most iconic characters next week as they prepare to leave the cobbles after 47 years on the ITV soap

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Coronation Street legend was ‘genuinely scared’ filming upcoming violent stunts'It’s the worst feeling for anyone to go through'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »