Coronation Street Star Criticizes Left-Wing Actors' Protests Against Israel

Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman has criticized left-wing actors for protesting against Israel , stating that it is close to fascism. She expressed her thoughts in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, mentioning that both the left and the right share a hatred for the Jewish state. Dame Maureen Lipman also condemned the acting community for joining the bandwagon against Zionism .

Last October, a letter signed by famous actors, including Steve Coogan, Maxine Peake, Tilda Swinton, and Charles Dance, condemned the Israeli military's actions in Gaza

