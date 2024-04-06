Coronation Street's Tracy Barlow leaves after 20 years on the show

Coronation Street fans were left saying 'no way' when Tracy Barlow left the street after more than 20 years in the van of her new love interest Tommy Orpington . Viewers of the ITV soap saw the divisive yet much-loved character, played by actress Kate Ford , saying her goodbyes - 47 years after she first appeared in Weatherfield when she was born on-screen in an episode in January 1977.

While it wasn't until 2002 that Kate picked up the role, in those 22 years has faced a whole host of storylines from killing her ex Charlie Stubbs in cold blood to drugging Roy Cropper and faking they had slept together before finding out she was pregnant. But earlier this week, Tracy said her goodbyes to her family and left the street. As viewers of the long-running show know, Tracy recently ended her marriage with Steve McDonald after her affair with former footballer Tommy was revealed

Coronation Street Tracy Barlow ITV Soap Kate Ford Tommy Orpington Farewell Marriage Affair

