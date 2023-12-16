Coronation Street's Simon Gregson unveils £15 homemade Santa's Grotto at wife's tearooms

Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson has unveiled his "Christmas bargain" home-made Santa's Grotto which kids can visit for £15 at his wife's Wilmslow tearooms. Simon's wife Emma runs the acclaimed Morley Tearooms on the edge of the Cheshire town and they have now opened the grotto to book for visits on selected dates in December. Simon, who plays Corrie icon Steve McDonald, shared a first look inside the grotto in a hilarious video on his Instagram page.

And he and Emma were keen to set a price that won't bust the budget for families this year. The grotto is £15 per child, who get to meet Santa and get a present, while accompanying adults get to go along FREE. READ MORE: Michelle Keegan enjoys festive night out at Manchester's "party palace" READ MORE: Read more of today's top stories from the Manchester Evening News It comes after families have slammed former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher for the prices of his Christmas Santa's Village at his Cheshire far





