Coronation Street's Sam Aston and Wife Briony Expecting Third Child

Coronation Street's Sam Aston and his wife Briony are expecting their third child together, a sibling for their kids Sonny, three, and Daisy, 18 months. However, during an early scan, they received heartbreaking news that Briony had initially been pregnant with twins but sadly lost one of the babies. Briony explains the mixed emotions they felt, being grateful for their healthy baby but also questioning what could have been.

Briony reveals that their sad loss was the result of 'Vanishing Twin Syndrome'

