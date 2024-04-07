Coronation Street's Nicky Wheatley returns to help Daniel Osbourne amid murder probe

Coronation Street has revealed that Nicky Wheatley will be retuning to the cobbles to try and help Daniel Osbourne amid Lauren Bolton 's murder probe . After two years away Kimberly Hart Simpson will reprise the role of former sex worked Nicky as Daniel, played by Rob Mallard, goes in search of help from his old friend.
As viewers of the ITV soap know, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is DS Lisa Swain's number one suspect for the murder of missing teenager Lauren but Daniel knows he’s also still under suspicion after being questioned last month by the no-nonsense detective sergeant. Lauren hasn't been seen for weeks as she seemingly abruptly left the cobbles after mentioning leaving to Roy when he sacked her from her job at the cafe after she admitted to stealing from Bethany Platt's bag while on shif
Coronation Street Nicky Wheatley Daniel Osbourne Murder Probe ITV Soap Roy Cropper DS Lisa Swain Lauren Bolton
