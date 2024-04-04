Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank shares 'unfortunate incident' as he discusses MND storyline

Coronation Street 's Daniel Brocklebank was supported as he shared an "unfortunate incident". The soap star is renowned for his role as BIlly Mayhew on the ITV soap. The character is currently at the centre of a heartbreaking storyline as his onscreen husband, Paul Foreman, has been diagnosed with MND.

Daniel appeared on today's edition of Lorraine and told host Christine Lampard about the importance of telling this story authentically as Corrie writers worked with MND charities to accurately depict how the condition impacts people. Christine later diverted the conversation away from Corrie as she asked Daniel about his life away from the screen. READ MORE: ITV Coronation Street's Alan Halsall declares love for co-star as he marks special occasion The host explained Daniel had been rocked by an "unfortunate incident" when his rescue dog had to go to the vet

Coronation Street Daniel Brocklebank Unfortunate Incident MND Storyline Lorraine Soap Star Authenticity MND Charities Christine Lampard Personal Life

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street legend shattered by news in tragic death storySummer confronts Billy about lying to Paul. Billy reluctantly reveals that Paul has decided to end his life once he's deteriorated beyond what he can bear, horrifying Summer.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Coronation Street spoilers: Romance story for Steve after Tracy splitTim tricks Tracy into admitting she slept with Tommy. Tim says he will tell Steve if she doesn't.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Coronation Street: Cait Fitton 'leaks' ending to Lauren's murder storySwain and Craig question Roy over his relationship with Lauren and the lengths he went to help her. Swain gets increasingly suspicious when Roy reveals he is washing Lauren's clothes.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Coronation Street confirms return of terrorist in murder storySwain and Craig question Roy over his relationship with Lauren and the lengths he went to help her. Swain gets increasingly suspicious when Roy reveals he is washing Lauren's clothes.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Coronation Street confirms return of terrorist in murder storySwain and Craig question Roy over his relationship with Lauren and the lengths he went to help her. Swain gets increasingly suspicious when Roy reveals he is washing Lauren's clothes.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Coronation Street confirms return of terrorist in murder storySwain and Craig question Roy over his relationship with Lauren and the lengths he went to help her. Swain gets increasingly suspicious when Roy reveals he is washing Lauren's clothes.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »