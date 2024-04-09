Coronation Street: Roy Cropper Arrested in Lauren Bolton Murder Case

Coronation Street is set to deliver a shocker in the ongoing Lauren Bolton storyline as another Weatherfield resident could end up behind bars. Roy Cropper has been at the centre of the investigation into Lauren Bolton 's vanishing and presumed death. In upcoming scenes, viewers will witness Roy being taken into custody by DS Swain, who is convinced he's the culprit. This Friday, the drama intensifies when DS Swain interrogates Roy with his lawyer Dee Dee by his side, reports the Mirror.

Dee Dee is stunned when her client's past is used against him, and later, she has to break the news at Roys Rolls that Roy has been charged with Lauren's murder. David Neilson, who portrays Roy, commented on the plot, saying: "Roy is innocent in every respect, he is innocent of the crime, but he is also an innocent soul. He never thought for one minute it would come to this, he truly felt that if he simply answered everything honestly it would all be okay and he was naive to assume that being innocent meant that he would be seen to be innocent.", reports the Mirror. "What I like about this storyline is the way it has gone back 29 years to 1995 when Roy first arrived. It is reminiscent of that early Roy Cropper when people were suspicious of his behaviour and thought he was creepy. And all this history will be used against him, things that have happened in the past like abducting their foster child. All that makes this storyline interesting to play and to watch it unfold

Coronation Street Roy Cropper Lauren Bolton Murder Investigation Arrest Storyline

