Coronation Street fans ‘rumble’ deadly Aadi twist after Courtney bombshell

Ever since Coronation Street's Aadi Alahan began a steamy love affair with married woman Courtney Vance earlier this year, it’s safe to say the teenager’s life has been far from straight forward.

Yet despite not being able to give Courtney the life of luxury she was accustomed to, Aadi was still hopeful of a happy future with the woman of his dreams, after he secured a job at Fresco stacking shelves to help bolster their income.

As he prepared to gather up his wife’s belongings, a devastated Aadi could be seen struggling to hold it together as he tried to process the bombshell news that his fairytale romance had come to a heartbreaking end. headtopics.com

Humiliated and heartbroken, Aadi was later seen in the flat wallowing in his own misery, before picking up a photo of the couple and hurling it across the room. Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode’s developments, one fan wrote: "Yay!!! Predatory Courtney has left Aadi.”

Before a third weighed in and commented: “Best thing Courtney has done is to leave Aadi” before adding she “didn’t love him anyway.”

