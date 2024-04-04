Coronation Street fans outraged by dark storyline

Show writers have come up with the grim plot in which Georgia Taylor’s character had a secret baby after being raped. The new storyline will detail how the child was stillborn and buried on The Red Rec after the sex attack by Phil Simmonds. Georgia Taylor expressed her disappointment in the storyline, stating that they tried to make their moments as real as possible.

Fans have criticized the storyline, calling it repulsive, repellent, and traumatic, and have urged the show's new boss to reconsider. An insider revealed that this dark and ambitious storyline may face scrutiny from long-time fans. The revelation that the character became pregnant from the rape and suffered a stillbirth has raised eyebrows

