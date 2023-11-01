Coronation Street fans fear the worst as they say 'wake up'

Stephanie Davis has been a hit with fans since she joined the cast as Courtney Vance. The character has immediately caused havoc on the Cobbles as she has engaged in an affair with Aadi Alahan.

Courtney was in a loveless marriage with businessman, Darren, and she started a fling with Aadi when he was appointed as her driver. The two started a relationship and Courtney left her husband before moving in with Aadi.READ MORE: Jet2 issues travel warning for popular Spain destination

But tonight's episode saw Courtney's husband return, bagging up her clothes and telling Aadi she has gone back to him. And fans were concerned she had left the Cobbles for good.Another said: "Aadi you've been had." A third wrote: "Aadi Wake up man can't you see she is using you." headtopics.com

A fourth added: "Aadi wake up", as another commented: "Aadi's better off without Courtney. The novelty of being with a 18-year-old as well as not living a life of luxury anymore was going to wear thin eventually."

Some fans fear that Aadi will be left "struggling" as one person said: "Poor Aadi I hope he gets over it."

