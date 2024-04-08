Coronation Street character Nicky Wheatley to return amid murder investigation

Coronation Street has confirmed that character Nicky Wheatley , played by Kimberly Hart Simpson , will be making a return to the soap after a two-year absence. It comes amid the ongoing murder investigation into Lauren Bolton 's disappearance. Nicky, a former sex worker , will be sought out by Daniel Osbourne , portrayed by Rob Mallard , as he seeks assistance from his old friend.

Fans of the ITV soap will know that Roy Cropper is currently DS Lisa Swain's prime suspect in the case of missing teenager Lauren. However, Daniel remains under suspicion after being questioned last month by the detective sergeant. Lauren vanished several weeks ago, seemingly leaving abruptly after mentioning her plans to leave to Roy, who had just fired her from her job at the cafe for stealing from Bethany Platt's bag while on shift. Her disappearance has since escalated into a murder investigation, with Roy as the main suspect and Daniel also under scrutiny after Max Turner informed DS Swain about his tutoring of Lauren and his belief that Daniel was secretly dating her, reports the Manchester Evening News. In a bid to clear his name, Daniel turns to Nicky, who he first met when he sought her emotional support following the death of his wife Sinead to cancer. Community outreach worker Nicky, it is believed, could play a crucial role in gathering information about Lauren's vanishing through her work having contacts on the streets. United by their lingering bond, she is eager to assist Daniel

