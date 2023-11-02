Coronation Street Character Leaves in Explosive Love Triangle Twist

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Coronation Street fans were shocked when a character left the show due to a love triangle. In the episode, Daniel followed Ryan to a hotel where he had booked a room for him and Daisy. Meanwhile, Aadi has been trying to keep his girlfriend Courtney happy after she left her husband for him. However, their plans are interrupted when Courtney's husband Darren shows up.

Coronation Street spoilers: Courtney breaks Aadi's heart with big news'She deals with things in the worst way possible.' Read more ⮕

Coronation Street fans ‘rumble’ deadly Aadi twist after Courtney bombshellAs Aadi Alahan and Courtney Vance found their romantic journey come to an end on Wednesday's visit to Weathefield, fans at home are convinced a deadly twist could be on the horizon Read more ⮕

Stephanie Davis to leave Coronation Street as her character's story arc endsStephanie Davis, known for her role in Hollyoaks, will be leaving Coronation Street as her character's story arc comes to a close. However, there is a possibility for her return in the future. The show is also welcoming back five major stars for upcoming storylines. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street Star Adam Hussain Wins Best TV Character AwardCoronation Street actor Adam Hussain receives support and praise after winning the Best TV Character award at the Asian Media Awards 2023. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally and Tim's passion ruined by maggotsCoronation Street star Joe Duttine discusses character Tim's danger in upcoming episodes. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoiler video: Daisy's shock confession stuns JennyJenny stops by and tells Daisy she's surprised to hear she's going to see Christina. Unable to keep up the pretence, Daisy confesses she's actually going to spend the night with Ryan, leaving Jenny stunned. Read more ⮕