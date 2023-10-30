Cops probe 'suspicious' death of man found dead in Scots street

Police are probing a "suspicious" death after a man was found dead in the street in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services rushed to Renfield Street in Renfrew after reports of concern for a 52-year-old man, around 3am. Officers from Police Scotland remain at the scene, with a cordon in place, and a number of vehicles parked in the surrounding streets.

A spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Monday, October 30, 2023, we received a report of an injured man on Renfield Street, Renfrew. “Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” headtopics.com

Renfield Street is near the centre of the Renfrewshire town, around a mile from Braehead Shopping Centre.

