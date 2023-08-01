Copper Prices Remain in Sideways Range Despite Rebound

Although copper prices have rebounded from last month's lows, they have yet to break out of their long-term sideways range. The Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) fell by 0.59% from October to November. The rise in EV sales has started to slow down, which could lead to downwardly revised demand forecasts for commodities like copper.





OilandEnergy » / 🏆 21. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glencore closing Mt Isa copper as ASX copper sector languishesMid-tier miners of the red metal light on ground in Australia

Source: MiningOnline - 🏆 103. / 22,5 Read more »

Glencore closing Mt Isa copper as ASX copper sector languishesMid-tier miners of the red metal light on ground in Australia

Source: MiningOnline - 🏆 103. / 22,5 Read more »

Copper Prices Decline As Global Renewable Hopes Fall ShortCopper prices dip to their lowest since November 2022 due to global economic challenges, weaker demand from China, and forecasts predicting a surplus until 2027.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »

China's Manufacturing Slowdown Hits Global Copper PricesChina's intake of refined copper has seen its steepest decline in four years, indicating a broader slowdown in the nation's manufacturing sector and impacting global copper prices.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »

Glencore Trading Profits Spike Despite Decreased Copper, Zinc, And Lead Production | OilPrice.comGlencore saw its output in copper, zinc, lead and nickel dip this morning as it struggled with a downturn in production but said it expects to exceed its long-term annual guidance – with trading profits reaching as high $4B (£3.1bn).

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »

Copper Prices Vulnerable As Global Manufacturing Slows | OilPrice.comCopper prices have shown a modest increase, despite the market's uncertainty and expectations of short-term volatility; prices may be heading for an uptrend if they break resistance levels.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 21. / 67,76 Read more »