Copenhagen Welcomes The Opera Park, a New Green Lung for the City

Copenhagen is welcoming The Opera Park, a new, green lung for the Danish capital, which has been bustling with construction activity. Thehas been designed by Danish studio Cobe, and is set on an island between The Royal Danish Opera and Paper Island, a soon-to-be-completed former industrial area transformed into housing by the same architects.

The Opera Park is a green park island, featuring six gardens and a greenhouse: the North American Forest, the Danish Oak Forest, the Nordic Forest, the Oriental Garden, the English Garden, and the Subtropical Garden (the last, housed within the greenhouse at its heart). The scheme was commissioned via a competition supported by The AP Moller Foundation, and was conceived to act as a counterpoint for the densely built inner harbour of Copenhagen. Dan Stubbergaard, founder of Cobe and professor at Harvard, explains: 'The Opera Park is a place where nature comes first amidst Copenhagen’s bustling urban developmen





