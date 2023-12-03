COP28: World Leaders Gather in Dubai to Tackle Global Warming

As the United Nations (UN) declares 2023 the hottest year on record, all eyes are fixed on world leaders at COP28 to agree on ways to tackle the devastating impacts of global warming. Dubai is welcoming thousands of attendees to the 28th "Conference of the Parties", running until December 12, amid lingering concerns over how the oil-rich United Arab Emirates (UAE) will help end fossil fuel-driven climate change.

After almost three decades of COP meetings, much has changed for the planet - but what can we expect from the Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets at what is called the Conference of the Parties - abbreviated as COP - to discuss the world's progress on climate change and how to tackle it. The conference sees representatives from almost 200 countries come together to commit to reducing emissions and stopping dangerous levels of global warming. The first meeting was held in Berlin in 1995. It came after a mass United Nations treaty aiming to reduce greenhouse gases came into force in 199





Humza Yousaf will represent Scotland at COP28 in DubaiSCOTLAND will be represented at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates at the end of the month.

Yousaf to attend Cop28 climate summit in DubaiThe Scottish First Minister said his attendance will show Scotland’s ‘commitment to being a good global citizen’.

Trade Union Convenor Criticizes Leader's Trip to Dubai for Cop28A trade union convenor raises concerns about the cost of the leader's trip to Dubai for Cop28 and suggests the money would be better spent on cleaning Glasgow's streets. Council officials deny the claims and state the actual cost of the trip. The convenor questions the leader's ability to promote climate change initiatives while the city's cleansing department is struggling.

