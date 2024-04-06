Cop steals dead dad's iPad and phones, branded 'lowest of the low' by grieving son

A callous cop who stole a dead dad 's iPad and phones from his home has been branded the "lowest of the low" by his grieving son . Officer Alan Sneddon was called out to John Green's property in Paisley, Renfrewshire, to investigate his sudden death in June 2023. John was just 58 when he suffered a fatal heart attack. But John's son, John Jnr, noticed the items were missing shortly after and decided to use an app to trace the devices.

The handsets and tablet were quickly located at a property in Barmill, Ayrshire which - to John's disgust - was later confirmed to be Sneddon's home. John, 40, told the Record: "The police are supposed to protect the public, not steal things from them. And, to make things worse, it was a dead man's belongings. He's the lowest of the low. "He took dad's iPad and a brand new Samsung S23 ultra that had only been delivered to him a few days before he passed away

Cop Steal Dead Dad Ipad Phones Grieving Son

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

