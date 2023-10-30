Convicted Criminal Faces Life Sentence for Brutal Knife Attack

A dangerous criminal could be facing a life sentence after trying to kill a former workmate in a brutal knife attack.

The 57 year-old already had a raft of convictions including for the same crime as well as child abuse. He was hit with a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) in 2010 due to the danger he posed to youngsters.

He will return to the dock for this latest crime next month. Cunningham - latterly employed at a bed shop in Ayrshire - had worked with Mr McLeod for a spell in 2022.

The court heard claims there were later issues between the couple. She had also spoke about seeing another man. The woman later arranged to collect belongings and Cunningham joined her on the trip to Mr McLeod's flat.

Cunningham rummaged through his bag bringing out leather gloves and a black covid mask. A knife was then spotted hanging out his pocket - but claimed it was "nothing". Mr McLeod later left his flat when he suddenly felt a "sharp blow" to the back. Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel said: "Gordon McLeod turned around and saw a male dressed in black trying to cover his face with his arm. headtopics.com

The victim escaped to the shop and first aid was initially given by shocked witnesses. As sirens were heard in the street, the face of Cunningham's 'goddaughter' was said to have 'dropped'.

