Convict Reported Missing from Scottish Prison

Police say they are carrying out an investigation to track down Zander Sutherland , who was sent to prison on heroin charges.

The Scottish Prison Service has confirmed the prisoner is"unlawfully at large" and they are working with cops to return him to custody.A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police are carrying out enquiries to trace 35-year-old Alexander Sutherland, a convicted prisoner, who has been reported missing having been on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly.“It is believed that Sutherland has connections in the Glasgow area.

