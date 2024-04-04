Controversy Surrounds U.S. Women's National Team as Olympic Race Heats Up

The U.S. women's national team is facing a crisis as controversy surrounds player Korbin Albert 's anti-LGBTQ social media comments. This comes at a crucial time as the race for Olympic spots is heating up.

Albert's status on the Olympic roster is now uncertain, and she will need to work hard to regain trust both on and off the field.

