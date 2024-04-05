Controversy Surrounds Michael Masi's Handling of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Masi came under fire for the way he handled the closing stages of the 2021 season finale, where he ended the safety car period just in time to enable a final-lap showdown between title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton . It allowed Red Bull driver Verstappen, who was on fresher tyres, to make a last-gasp pass on Mercedes rival Hamilton for the lead and with it clinch his maiden drivers' crown.

The critics felt Masi had not followed the rules in Abu Dhabi on two counts, having neither allowed all lapped cars to unlap themselves nor left enough of a gap until the restart. The FIA conducted an investigation into his handling of the race and concluded that he had acted in 'good faith', even if there was a 'human error' on his part in not letting all lapped cars rejoin the back of the fiel

Michael Masi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Controversy FIA Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand's sun-soaked Abu Dhabi getaway with rare snaps of kidsFormer The Only Way Is Essex star Kate Ferdinand has jetted off to Abu Dhabi with husband Rio and their children, where they're enjoying the Easter break in the sunshine

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Abu Dhabi 2021 comparison made as Lewis Hamilton questions FIA transparency'We've seen in the last four or five years that Lewis is a grown-up on the grid...'

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Jos Verstappen makes Red Bull saga prediction as Lewis Hamilton Abu Dhabi theory emergesHold on tight, it's time for Monday's wild ride through the main F1 headlines at breakneck speed...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

New Lewis Hamilton Abu Dhabi 2021 swap theory as Felipe Massa action begins'There is certainly a lot more discussion to be had about Abu Dhabi...'

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing seriesAbu Dhabi is poised to kick off a new series that is aimed at pushing the boundaries of autonomous racing which promises a ‘new era of sports entertainment’.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Foreign governments face ban on owning British newspapers - effectively blocking Abu Dhabi-led Telegraph takeoverWhile the Telegraph sale is on course to be blocked in its current form, it could potentially still get the go ahead if a different ownership structure is agreed.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »