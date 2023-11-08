Controversial Spa Pool Built by Captain Tom Moore's Daughter to be Demolished

After controversy surrounding the spa pool built by Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, it has been announced that the pool will be demolished. The use of funds raised in Captain Tom's name has caused public uproar. The decision to deny retrospective planning permission for the spa has been met with satisfaction.

