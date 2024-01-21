Controversial Rwanda Bill Passes Third Reading in Commons

Despite facing opposition from hardliners in the Conservative Party, the Rwanda bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons. However, the bill has raised concerns as it demands the courts treat Rwanda as a safe country and limits legal challenges. It also risks a potential conflict with the European Court of Human Rights. As the bill moves to the Lords, peers are expected to propose amendments that will slow down its progress.





Controversial Rwanda bill passes final hurdle in CommonsRishi Sunak has seen off a Tory rebellion after his controversial Rwanda bill passed its final hurdle in the Commons. The bill, which aims to declare that Rwanda is a safe country to deport asylum seekers to, passed by 320 votes to 276 - a majority of 44 for the government.

Tory MP warns deportation flights to Rwanda must be regular to avoid being seen as a gimmickDeportation flights to Rwanda must take off regularly or the public will view the scheme as a "gimmick", a Tory MP considering rebelling on the legislation has said.

