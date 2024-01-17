Controversial Rwanda bill passes final hurdle in Commons

Rishi Sunak has seen off a Tory rebellion after his controversial Rwanda bill passed its final hurdle in the Commons. The bill, which aims to declare that Rwanda is a safe country to deport asylum seekers to, passed by 320 votes to 276 - a majority of 44 for the government.

In total only 11 Tory MPs voted against the bill, including former home secretary Suella Braverman, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, Sir Bill Cash, Sir Simon Clarke, Sarah Dines, James Duddridge, Mark Francois, Andrea Jenkyns, David Jones and co-chairs of the New Conservatives, Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates. Politics live: Threat of early election sees rebels help PM's Rwanda plan clear voteHow did your MP vote on the bill? Find out here Eighteen Conservative MPs abstained on the bill, including Lee Anderson - who resigned as deputy party chair in protest over the legislation yesterday - former prime minister Theresa May and veteran MP Sir John Haye





