Controversial Proposal for More Student Accommodation in Nottingham City Centre

The latest Nottingham student accommodation proposals have sparked a fierce reaction from Nottingham shire Live readers. The discussion revolves around the recent proposal to build several more student flats in a city centre street of Nottingham , where approval for dozens of such residencies has already been granted. There would be two retail units set up on the ground floor, while the top three floors above the previous EE outlet at Lister Gate will be revamped into 11 studio-type lodgings.
The first two floors would accommodate four flats each, and the third one would have three. These form the most recent proposals for student accommodation at Lister Gate, a road which has witnessed substantial transformation following the closure of Broadmarsh Shopping Centre. Some of the prominent brands, including River Island and WHSmith, have vacated their spaces, raising concerns about the future of this street in light of the numerous vacant spots. Poll: Do you feel safe in the city centre? Commenter Caparn thinks something should be done for the area: "You used to be able to get to a shopping mall (Broadmarsh) from Lister Gate, now you just come to some derelict concrete structure. It also an entrance to Nottingham city centre from the railway station, but the derelict shopping centre and now empty shops on Lister Gate are enough to deter any visitor
