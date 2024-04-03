Controversial prison plans inquiry on hold until later this month

The ongoing public inquiry into controversial plans for a new prison in Chorley is now on hold until later this month. The proceedings will restart on April 23 after the inquiry was left with outstanding evidence to hear following its sitting last week. So-called “reserve days” had already been pencilled in to deal with that eventuality.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that the event will now conclude on April 26 when closing statements will be made by all of the parties involved. When it reconvenes, the inquiry will hear from a highways expert acting on behalf of the government who will be quizzed over whether – and how – a series of road safety issues relating to the building and operation of the new jail in Ulnes Walton could be addresse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for April 1 to April 7, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for April 1 to April 7, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Weekly tarot horoscope reading for April 1 to April 7, 2024Get ready for a new week.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Bee-friendly bus shelters coming to five stops in Chorley for nature initiativeThe bus shelter installations form part of the council's five-year programme to replace 80 bus shelters across the borough

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Enjoy 25% off brand new restaurant on the Chorley scene at stunning Shaw HillFresh to the dining scene in Chorley is a brand new restaurant created at stunning Shaw Hill, which is offering relaxed dining with classic French brasserie cuisine in elegant surroundings. Readers can enjoy a special discount of 25% off their first dining experience.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Chorley care home welcomes unusual visitors to help reduce stress and anxiety'Caring and spending time with the chickens will be a beautiful reminder of the past for many who recall their own families keeping chickens.'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »